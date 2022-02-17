NICD raises alarm after typhoid fever cases found in WC, NW

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says awareness must be raised among healthcare workers to detect cases of Typhoid fever.

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that awareness must be raised among healthcare workers to detect cases of typhoid fever.

The NICD said that distinct outbreaks of the bacterial infection had been detected in the Western Cape and North West.

The Centre for Enteric Diseases's Dr Juno Thomas said that the relevant provincial government departments had been investigating outbreaks to try and discover potential sources of infection.

Thomas said cases had been under-detected, explaining: “We might be missing other outbreaks as well just because the cases aren’t being detected and we must be able to do the genetic sequencing. For the general public, it’s important to emphasise health education on food safety and hand hygiene.”