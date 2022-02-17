Two people arrested in connection with Clover strike death

The 56-year-old man died after allegedly being pelted with stones by protesters at Clover’s Clayville manufacturing facility earlier on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Johannesburg police on Thursday arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a security officer.

Police said three other security guards sustained injuries during the incident.

Clover’s Steven Velthuysen has condemned the violent nature of the strike.

"We have all the video footage to substantiate what has transpired but in short, it was approximately 150 striking workers that waited on ushers to transport them to our Atlas facility where they were to hand over a memorandum to management."

The president of the General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa, Mametlwe Sebei, was saddened by the security officer’s death but said the strike would go ahead.

"The strike is continuing, the strike is intensifying and we're supposed to have a demonstration at Atlas today. We canceled because of that, but we are scheduled to have demonstrations tomorrow and in the coming days."

The demonstration forms part of an ongoing dispute over restructuring and planned job cuts at the company.