Tensions run high at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen over racism allegations

The MEC is expected to meet with parents this evening following allegations of sexual misconduct, and racism among pupils and staff.

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions run high at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein as parents are expected to meet with Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday evening.

The MEC was expected to meet with parents following allegations of sexual misconduct and racism among pupils and staff.

This comes after a violent altercation between black and white parents on Monday; rubber bullets were fired after angry parents charged at police cars and the school gates, accusing the department of not dealing with their complaints.

Parents have once again stood divided across racial lines over allegations of racism at the school.

Many gathered on the school field waiting for Lesufi to provide a way forward for the school community.

But some have now grown restless and starting clashing.

Classes have been suspended this week as students remained at home and authorities moved to determine what exactly is going on at the Randfontein school.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Human Rights Commission is also probing allegations of racism at the school.