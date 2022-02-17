Student protests at UCT continue ahead of council meeting

The UCT management called for a special council meeting where a proposal to reconsider the fee block policy would be tabled.

CAPE TOWN - There have been intermittent protests at University of Cape Town (UCT) campuses since last week.

The university on Thursday said the demonstrations had been led by the student representative council (SRC).

This comes as classes started on Monday and the registration of some 26,000 students is being concluded.

UCT said the SRC had since last week raised issues related to fee blocks that prevented students with debt over a certain amount from registering. They've also voiced concerns relating to the registration process.

UCT said its management worked extensively to engage the council to resolve concerns and meet demands, and several measures had been introduced.

The deadline for students to apply for exemption and the grace period for outstanding fees to be paid has been extended.

Students who are awaiting the outcome of appeals have been given full access to the student online learning platform, Vula, as well as to lectures and tutorials so their academic programmes are not compromised.

It's urged the SRC to give this process an opportunity and has stressed the student body will be fully represented at the meeting.