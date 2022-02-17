Shoba recalls Tshegofatso Pule's final words before she was murdered

Ntuthuko Shoba said that the last time he saw Pule, he was walking her to what he thought was an Uber just outside his complex.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba has given his account of Tshegofatso Pule's final words before she was driven from his complex and murdered.

Shoba wrapped up his testimony on Wednesday after three days of cross-examination.

He is accused of masterminding his girlfriend's murder in June 2020.

The defence will present its final witness on Thursday.

He said that he did not see the driver of the Jeep as he had a mask and cap on.

But he could hear their conversation even though he was about seven metres from the car.

"The window was open and as soon as Tshego gets to the window she was like laughing, saying that he looked lost and then I heard the response from the driver saying: 'Tshego, let's leave.'"

The court has established that the driver of the Jeep was Pule's convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane.

Shoba insisted that he didn't recognise him despite having been at his house just hours earlier.