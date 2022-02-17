Shell loses bid to appeal interdict halting seismic survey off Wild Coast

The High Court in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape had granted an interim interdict in December and on Thursday dismissed the application for leave to appeal.

CAPE TOWN - Oil giant Shell and the Mineral Resources minister have lost a court bid to appeal a previous ruling which halted a seismic survey off the Wild Coast.

The same court on Thursday dismissed the application for leave to appeal.

Communities in the region took legal action claiming that they weren't consulted.

Seismic surveys involve the use of airguns which direct sound pulses into the water to map out the sea bed and possibly detect oil and gas resources.