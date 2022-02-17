Shapovalov knocked out of Qatar Open by Rinderknech

World number 61 Rinderknech broke once in each set to advance 6-4, 6-4 to a semi-final against Nikoloz Basilashvili, the third seed and defending champion in Doha.

DOHA, QATAR - Top seed Denis Shapovalov lost in straight sets to Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open on Thursday.

Georgia's Basilashvili, who began the 2022 season with six consecutive defeats, fought back to defeat Marton Fucsovics 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.