SAMA concerned after another woman attacked at public hospital

The doctor was hijacked at the Mapulaneng Hospital in Mpumalanga on Tuesday night. Her attackers robbed her at gunpoint and attempted to rape her.

Cape Town - The South African Medical Association (SAMA) on Thursday said it was gravely concerned after another woman was attacked at a public hospital.

The association said the doctor was extremely traumatised following the attack.

It expressed concern that doctors working in public hospitals were living and working in constant fear and in general felt unsafe within their working environments.

SAMA said it had, on many occasions in the past, raised concerns regarding the issue of safety at public hospitals and proposed stringent security measures be implemented for the protection of healthcare workers and patients in dire need of medical services.

The attack comes days after Tembisa assistant nurse Lebogang Monene was shot dead allegedly by her policeman boyfriend after being summoned to the hospital's parking lot.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, a female firefighter was shot and killed outside a fire station east of Pretoria.

According to her colleagues, 59-year-old Sonile Mnguni received a phone call before exiting the building shortly after 8 pm.

They heard several gunshots and discovered her body meters away from the station.