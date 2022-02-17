Go

Safety of scholar transport highlighted by Mpumalanga crash

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The dangerous nature of scholar transport has been thrust into the spotlight after the latest deadly crash involving children.

Authorities said eight pupils were killed in Mpumalanga on Wednesday when the taxi they were travelling in overturned between Mayflower and Mpumalanga.

Ten other passengers were rushed to hospital with minor to serious injuries.

The Community Safety Department said that the children were being taken home after school when the deadly crash happened.

