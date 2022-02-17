SA picks up 3,699 new COVID infections, 89 fatalities

The latest fatalities take South Africa's known death toll to 97,520.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has edged up to 9.7%.

This means that the country recorded 3,699 new cases over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

Sadly, the ongoing audit by the Health Department has uncovered another 89 deaths linked to the virus as well. Seven of these deaths occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning the vast majority of these people died sometime before Monday.

On the vaccine front, over 30.7 million jabs have been administered here on home soil.