Remains found in Klawer man's garden identified as Jerobejin van Wyk

It's alleged that 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk was killed after stealing mangoes from a tree in 56-year-old Daniel Smit's garden earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a murdered teenager can finally plan his funeral after DNA tests confirmed the identity of remains discovered in Klawer.

It's alleged that 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk was killed after stealing mangoes from a tree in 56-year-old Daniel Smit's garden earlier this month.

Smit was been charged with murder after remains were found in a drain on his property.

Days after Van Wyk was reported missing, DNA samples were taken from the remains found on Smit's property.

Test results were released on Wednesday and matched the deceased's mother's DNA.

Community activist Billy Claasen said that while loved ones remained heartbroken at least they could now get some closure.

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old accused does not intend to apply for bail and the matter is back in court on 26 April.

In a statement, Smit's lawyer has suggested the influence of the occult in the killing as opposed to anger or racism.

He apparently got involved with the occult at a young age and learned to kill from a group in Sea Point at the age of 19.