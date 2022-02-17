Ramaphosa: JSC overstepped mandate with Chief Justice recommendation

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) merely recommended a preferred candidate and it would now be up to him to make a decision.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was still deciding on who to choose as the country's next Chief Justice.

He said that the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) merely recommended a preferred candidate and it would now be up to him to make a decision.

Ramaphosa was briefing the media on Wednesday following the debate into the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The president said that the Judicial Service Commission went beyond its mandate when it recommended Judge Mandisa Maya for the Constitutional Court's top job.

This followed a controversial interview process which included three other jurists, including Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Ramaphosa said that he was still mulling over the matter.

"I am going to give attention to what they have recommended. The Constitution allows the president to decide, so they recommend, so that is very clear in terms of the Constitution," the president said.

He said that as a leader, you were damned if you chose to consult too much and damned if you did not.

"I consult and am consultative - that's great - and on certain issues, if I don't consult, it should also be accepted," he said.