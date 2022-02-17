Political will and expert input could solve SA's healthcare sector woes: SAMHRC

South African Medical Research Council president, Professor Glenda Gray, has stressed that political will combined with expert input could help address the problems in the country's healthcare sector.

It has been one year since a group of health workers, together with President Cyril Ramaphosa and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize received COVID-19 vaccinations at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.

Following news that the AstraZeneca jab was less effective against the Beta variant, Gray's ingenuity and collaboration with other scientists resulted in the birth of the Sisonke Vaccination Programme for health workers.

As part of the programme, Johnson & Johnson jabs arrived in South Africa just after midnight a year ago.

Gray remembered how the jabs, at that time, had to be dispatched to different vaccination sites across the country.

A year later though, Gray weighed in on the issue of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, explaining that it offered employers the chance to determine the reasons as to why a worker refused to get the jab.

"Is it a medical reason, is it a religious reason or is it just hesitancy? They can go through a whole process with the work and be empowered to get vaccinated and if they still feel they don't want to be vaccinated and also find ways to demonstrate that they haven't been exposed or infected," Gray said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set a target to have at least 70% of the world's population vaccinated by the middle of this year.

More than 30 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered in South Africa so far.

SA’S COVID NUMBERS

South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has edged up to 9.7%.

This means that the country recorded 3,699 new cases over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

Sadly, the ongoing audit by the Health Department has uncovered another 89 deaths linked to the virus as well. Seven of these deaths occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning most of these people died sometime before Monday.

The latest fatalities take South Africa's known death toll to 97,520.

On the vaccine front, over 30.7 million jabs have been administered here on home soil.