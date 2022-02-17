Police investigating Khayelitsha woman's murder

Officers found her body with a gunshot wound to her head yesterday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a woman in Khayelitsha.

Officers found her body with a gunshot wound to her head on Wednesday.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “The unknown suspects fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested. The 44-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel."

The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.