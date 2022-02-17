On-duty female firefighter shot dead outside Pretoria fire station

Colleagues said that 59-year-old Sonile Mnguni received a phone call just after 8pm on Wednesday and went outside to meet with the person who was on the line.

JOHANNESBURG - A female firefighter has been gunned down outside a fire station east of Pretoria.

Colleagues said that 59-year-old Sonile Mnguni received a phone call just after 8pm on Wednesday and went outside to meet with the person who was on the line.

They heard several gunshots and found her body about 100 meters away from the station.

Police are investigating the murder and trying to establish who killed her.

She's the latest woman to be murdered after being asked to meet someone outside her workplace.

Last week, Tembisa Hospital nurse Lebohang Monene was shot dead by her policeman boyfriend after being summoned by him to the hospital's car park.