MyCiTi N2 Express service set to resume from Saturday

CAPE TOWN - The MyCiTi N2 Express service will officially resume this week.

Thousands of commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha will now be able to board the buses as of Saturday.

Services were suspended in 2019 following a contractual dispute.

MyCiTi ambassadors will be at kiosks in the two areas from Thursday to assist commuters with their MyConnect cards in order for them to travel on the N2 Express services and other routes along the MyCiTi network.

Chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Integrated Development Forum, Marshall Nelson, said that the resumption was welcomed as communities depend on public transport daily.

"When you look at the MyCiTi, it was almost like something that they were looking for. Now it was taken away from them because of disputes and it really frustrated the communities because you could see how they were struggling, especially now that we also don't have trains, which also makes it difficult for people to travel," Nelson said.

The Mitchells Plain United Residents Association's Norman Jantjies also supports the reopening of the route.

"We think it's long overdue, it will at least provide people with an alternative source of travelling to and from work. We trust that it is going to be reliable and cost-effective," Jantjies said.