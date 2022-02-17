MCEBO DLAMINI: Dali Mpofu furore proves blacks must still bow to whiteness

In South Africa, not only do black people have to work hard to be integrated into a system that was meant to exclude them, but once inside they must be sure not to offend those who control it.

Dali Mpofu has come under fire again after his appearance at the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) during the interview process for the chief justice position. The General Council of the Bar said that it had received several complaints about his conduct, and they believed he had “brought the advocate profession and administration into disrepute”. The accusations were that he descended into character assassination, had sexist tendencies and unacceptable behaviour. Pseudo-pundits also had opinions about Mpofu. One, Adriaan Basson, went as far as calling Mpofu “a legal nincompoop and scoundrel”. Now, if we existed in a country that was not deeply divided and obviously failing to conceal these divisions, we would perhaps read these statements as objective remarks or an innocent instance of freedom of speech but they are not.

In this article I am not too invested in defending the allegations leveled against Mpofu although I acknowledge the arbitrariness and laced racial undertones associated with the allegations. It is important to note the whiteness of the Bar. In a South Africa that presents itself as a façade of a rainbow nation, it easy to see this detail as insignificant. Despite the many attempts to conceal the fact that South Africa remains deeply racially divided, recent events show this is not true. The problem with this country is the colourline, as W.E.B Du Bois would say. The uneven distribution of wealth, fear, pleasure and desires is still hugely determined by race. The economic and social hierarchies in this country still place white people at the top and black people at the bottom. We cannot wish this reality away and this is where our analysis ought to emanate from.

Now, of course, there are black people who have worked extremely hard and have managed to be incorporated in the sectors and spaces that were previously an exclusive preserve of white people. Their incorporation does not necessarily mean that they are now free from the effects of the afterlife of apartheid. To remain in these spaces, they have to be a particular kind of black person. They must not be too loud, be pro-transformation but not too much, they have to speak in a certain way and be sure not to call out white privilege. This is to say for a black person to enjoy a sustained existence in these spaces they have to be palatable to white sensibilities. Failure to do this often results in exclusion. It must be remembered that the curse of the black is that it is hated as much as it is necessary, necessary as labour, to fill quotas so that companies can qualify for procurement.

The call for Mpofu to be removed must be read against this backdrop. What has he done to ruffle the feathers of the untouchables? How did the Bar reach their conclusion? Have there been other instances, or has he brought the Bar into disrepute because of several incidents over the past couple of days? The fact that Mpofu is openly a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is, assume, unappreciated by many of the members of the Bar given how the EFF is openly against racism and is pro-policies that seek to disturb the comfort of those who unduly benefited from apartheid. Yes, it always involves politics, the lie propelled by liberals that the law is not at all affected by the politics of the time. The Adriaan Basson article is a perfect demonstration that most of the critics who want the interview processes to be restarted could just be disappointed that their preferred candidate was not recommended.

Mpofu is not the first black professional who has been made to feel inadequate and unfit for his job. Many black professionals experience this on the daily in their respective spaces of employment. Frank Wilderson always suggests that the unconscious is important in that in many ways it informs the conscious. This is why people deny and sometimes do not even notice when their actions and judgements are informed by their prejudice towards the black imago. What is also important to note is that a black person does not necessarily need to be opposed to the interests of whiteness to be excluded, this exclusion sometimes happens gratuitously. Meaning there need not be any substantial evidence, for example, that Mpofu in fact did put the Bar into disrepute or is indeed a “nincompoop”. It is enough that those who have the power have already named him.

