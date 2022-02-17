Man accused of killing mother and daughter in Melkhoutfontein due in court

The man arrested for allegedly killing a mother and her daughter in Melkhoutfontein is expected in court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The man arrested for allegedly killing a mother and her two-year-old daughter in Melkhoutfontein near Still Bay is expected to appear in the Albertina Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Annemique Manho and her child, Almique, were found dead in their home on Monday.

Manho was found in the kitchen with stab wounds while the child was found in a bath of water.

Her husband and son found their bodies.

The police's Malcolm Poje explained, “Investigations suggest that the husband of the deceased went home with his son and could not gain entry to the residence. They found the door was locked from the inside and subsequently sent his son through the window to unlock the door from inside. This was when they made the gruesome discovery of the two bodies.”

Hessequa Municipality Mayor Grant Riddles said this type of violence was strongly condemned.