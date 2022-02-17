Go

Malema: EFF not responsible for every person who sings 'Kill the Boer'

Julius Malema was back on the stand in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday over the singing of the struggle song "Dubul'ibhunu".

EFF leader Julius Malema testified in the civil case brought by the AfriForum in the Johannesburg High Court on 17 February 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
WARNING: The following story describes violence of a graphic and sensitive nature, which may disturb some readers.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Thursday said his party could not be held responsible for every person in South Africa who sings "Kill the Boer".

AfriForum wants the court to declare the song, as well as the EFF's variation "Kiss the Boer", as hate speech.

During Malema's cross-examination, the lobby group's lawyer Advocate Mark Oppenheimer played several videos in the court where people dressed in EFF regalia were heard chanting "Kill the Boer, kill the farmer".

Malema maintains the singing of the song represents the rejection of the apartheid system and should be looked at in context.

"I put it to you that people who listen to songs and can understand the meaning of those songs, and they can receive them as commands," said Oppenheimer.

Malema rejected this: "That's not true. Africans, at least I can speak for Africans my Lord, Africans don't get command through the song."

However, Oppenheimer maintains the song has consequences.

"The slogans in your chants have a real effect in the world, people are using those slogans firstly to intimidate people and then secondly to attack and with those words there are consequences. You have embraced the song, it is part of your repertoire, is it not an EFF song?" insisted Oppenheimer.

Malema said it was not an EFF song: "It's a struggle song"

CRIME AFFECTS EVERYONE

The EFF leader said all South Africans, regardless of land ownership, are affected by crime.

The classification of farm murders has once again dominated Malema’s cross-examination.

The lobby group has directly linked the murder of Alice and Helen Lotter, who were tortured to death in 2009, to the anti-apartheid song and political statements made by the EFF.

"Both women were tortured for hours, one of the women had her breasts cut off while she was still alive. Helen's injuries were so extreme that the medical examiner was unable to tell if she had also been raped. Alice had been stabbed in the neck and throat and drowned in her own blood. Their blood was used to write " Kill the Boer" on the walls of their homestead. What's your reaction to that?" said Oppenheimer.

Malema condemned the murder but in the same breath refused to condemn the use of the song “Kill the Boer”.

"Any EFF person who kills anyone is a murderer and therefore must be condemned and dealt with through the laws of South Africa. Whether he wrote EFF and killed a white farmer or a black person, he's a murderer."

Oppenheimer also cited another farm attack where the slogan was written with victims’ blood.

Malema said there was no proof that a member of his party committed the crime.

"Because the is competition amongst white farmers, so it can't be entirely correct. You kill my Lord and then drop an EFF t-shirt so that the natural suspect should be the EFF, while the real perpetrator is free."

Malema said the song had never been used as a command to kill.

