Malema: EFF not responsible for every person who sings 'Kill the Boer'

Julius Malema was back on the stand in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday over the singing of the struggle song "Dubul'ibhunu".

WARNING: The following story describes violence of a graphic and sensitive nature, which may disturb some readers.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Thursday said his party could not be held responsible for every person in South Africa who sings "Kill the Boer".

AfriForum wants the court to declare the song, as well as the EFF's variation "Kiss the Boer", as hate speech.

During Malema's cross-examination, the lobby group's lawyer Advocate Mark Oppenheimer played several videos in the court where people dressed in EFF regalia were heard chanting "Kill the Boer, kill the farmer".

Malema maintains the singing of the song represents the rejection of the apartheid system and should be looked at in context.

"I put it to you that people who listen to songs and can understand the meaning of those songs, and they can receive them as commands," said Oppenheimer.

Malema rejected this: "That's not true. Africans, at least I can speak for Africans my Lord, Africans don't get command through the song."

However, Oppenheimer maintains the song has consequences.

"The slogans in your chants have a real effect in the world, people are using those slogans firstly to intimidate people and then secondly to attack and with those words there are consequences. You have embraced the song, it is part of your repertoire, is it not an EFF song?" insisted Oppenheimer.

Malema said it was not an EFF song: "It's a struggle song"