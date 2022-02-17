Malema dismisses AfriForum evidence that he incited violence on Facebook

EFF leader Julius Malema was back on the stand in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday over the singing of the struggle song 'Dubul' ibhunu'.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has dismissed evidence presented by AfriForum suggesting that he and his supporters incited violence on his Facebook page, insisting he's never had an account with the social media platform.

On Wednesday, he argued that the anti-apartheid song was never meant to be taken literally.

The red beret leader also dismissed assertions that he publicly sang "Kill the boer".

Malema is being cross-examined about his supporter's use of hate speech online and a Facebook page bearing his name.

However, the EFF leader said that the account was fake and he won't condemn faceless people.

"Facebook like any other social media page - you can develop a fake account and spread hatred and lies. I must be condemning comments of computers of things that we can't confirm if these are real human beings. I can't condemn faceless people," Malema said.

