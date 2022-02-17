JSC used unconstitutional methods for finding against Hlophe, court told

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is challenging the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)’s recommendation that he be impeached.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s lawyers insist that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had failed to demonstrate how his conversation with two Constitutional Court judges amounted to attempted influence.

In closing arguments on Wednesday, Hlophe’s representatives told the High Court in Johannesburg that the JSC used unconstitutional methods to arrive at its adoption of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s guilty finding against their client.

Arguing for Hlophe, Thabani Masuku took a swipe at the National Assembly, saying that it should have proposed possible statutory amendments to refine the workings of the Judicial Service Commission.

He further maintained a defence that has been at the core of the merits presented in the case, which is that the actions of the JSC and tribunal were unconstitutional and should be set aside.

"We are now faced with a situation where we must resolve this issue and try and find a resolution that complies with the law and not accept and argument that you can use unconstitutional methods in order to achieve a constitutional outcome," Masuku argued.

However, Masuku admitted that the issues at play were of critical national importance.

He said that they understood that the allegations against Hlophe struck at the core of judicial independence, the integrity of the judicial office and the public’s trust in the judiciary.

Judgment has been reserved.