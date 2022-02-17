Jacob Zuma's Downer appeal application dismissal unfair, says foundation

On Wednesday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed another bid by former President Jacob Zuma to have prosecutor Billy Downer taken off his corruption case.

DURBAN - The Jacob Zuma Foundation said that the decision to deny the former president leave to appeal was unfair.

Zuma believed that Downer would not prosecute him fairly but Judge Piet Koen disagreed and said that the former president and arms company Thales had to stand trial.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has expressed its dissatisfaction with the ruling.

Previously, Zuma’s lawyers argued that the law was not fair when it came to him.

Spokesperson for the foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, echoed the same sentiments.

"We are sitting here with a man who was detained without trial, a man who was denied the right to appeal, a man who was denied the right to mitigate sentence, so what happened here today has happened before, so we're not the least surprised," Manyi said.

Manyi said that the trial set for April would not happen as they would challenge the decision.

But the State said that such attempts could cause delay and any appeal should be dealt with after the trial.