Health dept to assist with repairs at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after fire

Large parts of the hospital were damaged when it caught fire in April last year, leading to the disruptions of services that are yet to be resolved.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has asked for help from the National Department of Health with the repair of five blocks at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

Large parts of the hospital were damaged when it caught fire in April last year, leading to the disruptions of services that are yet to be resolved.

The hospital is among the largest in the province with over 1,000 beds.

The department’s Ayanda Takela said they would address compliance issues including occupational health and safety challenges when doing the repairs and maintenance.

"We have developed a project plan, which has been given to both the Minister of Health and also given to the premier of the province."

Acting Director General in the provincial government Thabo Masebe said they were looking to fast-track the process after the health and infrastructure development departments in the province failed to take on the task.

"One of the problems that led to the delays was that there was no agreement between the Department of Health, which is a client department, and the Department of Infrastructure Development. The Department of Health did not agree on the scope of work and the budget that was proposed by the infrastructure development".

The hospital has been closed since April last year when the fire gutted some units, exposing long-standing issues with the its infrastructure.