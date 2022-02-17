Go

Etzebeth swimming with the Sharks

Eben Etzebeth was granted an early release by his current French Top14 club, Toulon, his contract was initially until 2023.

FILE: South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth gestures during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Italy at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecop in Shizuoka on 4 October 2019. Picture: AFP
CAPE TOWN - After much speculation, Sharks rugby confirmed on Thursday that Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will indeed join the Durban franchise at the end of the current season.

The club confirmed his exit on Sunday, saying: “Eben Etzebeth has expressed his desire to put an early end to the contract binding him to Toulonnais in order to return, for personal reasons, to South Africa.”

The bulky Bok lock finally returned to the field over the weekend from a mandatory three-month break due to too many concussions over a 12 month period.

Etzebeth, who previously played all his domestic rugby for the Stormers before his move overseas, will join fellow Springboks Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Lukhanyo Am, Sbu Nkosi, Thomas du Toit and Aphelele Fassi at the Sharks.

Kolisi and Mbonambi are two of the most recent players to also have left the financially strapped Western Province Rugby Union and move up the coast.

“I am sad to have to leave Toulon and my teammates at the end of the season but personal reasons force me to do so,” Etzebeth said in a club statement. “Toulon and its supporters welcomed me… I will give everything for this team until the end of the season to help Toulon perform, move up the standings and to be contenders in the Challenge Cup.”

Etzebeth joined the French rugby giants in 2019 in a much talked about lucrative move.

