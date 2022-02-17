Etzebeth swimming with the Sharks Eben Etzebeth was granted an early release by his current French Top14 club, Toulon, his contract was initially until 2023. Sharks

Eben Etzebeth

Toulon CAPE TOWN - After much speculation, Sharks rugby confirmed on Thursday that Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will indeed join the Durban franchise at the end of the current season. The tank just got a whole lot more dangerous! Welcome to the family @EbenEtzebeth #OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/qxYz75BOWM The Sharks (@SharksRugby) February 17, 2022 Etzebeth was granted an early release by his current French Top14 club, Toulon, his contract was initially until 2023. The club confirmed his exit on Sunday, saying: “Eben Etzebeth has expressed his desire to put an early end to the contract binding him to Toulonnais in order to return, for personal reasons, to South Africa.” The bulky Bok lock finally returned to the field over the weekend from a mandatory three-month break due to too many concussions over a 12 month period. Eben Etzebeth made his return to action after a three-month break and helped Toulon claim a crucial victory in the French Top 14 this past weekend.



https://t.co/jdDxYo5kQ3 pic.twitter.com/sqp2jnLArw SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) February 14, 2022

Etzebeth, who previously played all his domestic rugby for the Stormers before his move overseas, will join fellow Springboks Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Lukhanyo Am, Sbu Nkosi, Thomas du Toit and Aphelele Fassi at the Sharks.

Kolisi and Mbonambi are two of the most recent players to also have left the financially strapped Western Province Rugby Union and move up the coast.

“I am sad to have to leave Toulon and my teammates at the end of the season but personal reasons force me to do so,” Etzebeth said in a club statement. “Toulon and its supporters welcomed me… I will give everything for this team until the end of the season to help Toulon perform, move up the standings and to be contenders in the Challenge Cup.”

Etzebeth joined the French rugby giants in 2019 in a much talked about lucrative move.