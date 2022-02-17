EC ANC pauses all branch meetings following shootings

ANC branches across the country have to prepare for conferences to elect new provincial leaders and ultimately new national leadership at the end of the year.

JOHANNESBURG -The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has paused all branch general meetings in Nelson Mandela bay following last weekend's violence.

Teams made up of its provincial executive committee members will use this weekend to meet with branches to understand the cause of the tensions, and to create an environment that allows for the resumption of party-political activities.

One councillor was gunned down while another, who was shot 24-hours before, is still in the hospital.

ANC branches across the country have to prepare for conferences to elect new provincial leaders and ultimately new national leadership at the end of the year.

"And to consult with the affected regions on how best to handle organisational activities without exposing national executive and those belonging to the ANC to violence in the name of the party," said provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi.