Disgruntled NW ANC members in court to challenge party's 2021 poll processes

JOHANNESBURG - The Mahikeng High Court will on Thursday hear an urgent application from disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) North West members who are challenging the party’s processes in the build-up to the 2021 local government elections and the events that transpired afterwards.

Seven members from that province claim that both the candidate nomination and selection processes were riddled with irregularities.

They accuse the interim provincial committee (IPC) of changing the ANC’s list to reflect their own preferred candidates instead of those selected by community members.

Last month, provincial list committee (PLC) chairperson Lorna Maloney spoke out against the IPC, slamming it over what she called the “gross manipulation of processes”.

Former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe had raised his own reservations about the two structures which were at loggerheads, even laying a complaint against coordinator, Hlomani Chauke.

The internal wars, which have characterised ANC life in the North West over recent years, look set to rage one as yet another battle heads to the courtroom.

Seven members representing at least five regions claim that processes have been manipulated in order for those linked to the IPC to be given positions in councils following last year’s local government elections.

The matter, which is one of several that the ANC in the platinum-rich province is facing, has also exposed the bitter squabbles between the IPC and the PLC.

The PLC has been claiming that the IPC forced its way into the selection processes ahead of the elections, while the IPC has questioned the political motives of the list committee.

Pakiso Mqikela is the first applicant in the matter.

A planned protest, aimed at exposing fraudsters and manipulators had to be cancelled at the last minute, as the court had decided to hear this case virtually.

Proceedings are expected to kick off at 10am.