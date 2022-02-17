DA calls on Ramaphosa and Modise to restore SA’s defence capabilities

The party said it was concerned that all of the equipment had deteriorated to the point where the launch of a meaningful defence would be impossible should the situation arise.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Defence Minister Thandi Modise to partner with them to restore South Africa's defence capabilities.

This follows the release of a report on Wednesday by Armscor to the parliamentary portfolio committee on defence into the state of the military.

The party said it was concerned that all of the equipment had deteriorated to the point where the launch of a meaningful defence would be impossible should the situation arise.

The arms procurement agency has revealed that the air and water fleets are falling apart to such an extent that only one of the four frigates, and none of the three submarines were serviceable.

The DA's Kobus Marais said: “More than three quarters of our navy fleet as well as our air force is unserviceable and this is a concern that the DA has warned against for many years. The president, the ministers and the executive management of the defence force must take full responsibility.”