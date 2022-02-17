Clover security guard killed during workers' strike

It's understood the incident happened at Clover's facility in Clayville earlier on Thursday while workers were demonstrating against a Section 189 process currently under way at the company.

CAPE TOWN - Clover has confirmed that a security guard has been killed at one of its Johannesburg manufacturing and distribution plants.

Over 800 employees have so far been retrenched as part of its restructuring process.

Clover’s legal manager Steven Velthuysen said two other guards were injured and hospitalised after security intervened when around 150 striking workers tried to gain entry to the facility.

"Some striking workers started pelting rocks and stones at the security. The security guards stopped the bus to apprehend the wrongdoers and what we have been told is that the striking workers got out of all three buses and then started stoning the security guards."