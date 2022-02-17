Cape Town Pride Festival in full swing

Festival director, Matthew van As, said that they hoped to make this year's event far more inclusive of the greater LGBTQI+ community.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Pride Festival is in full swing as the Mother City celebrates love in all its forms.

The month-long festivities kicked off last week.

Parties aside, the festival was more about queer representation, celebration and raising awareness for those who weren’t able to exercise freedom in their gender and sexual identities.

Renaldo Schwarp’s book _Skeef _was the first piece of local literature to be featured in the festival's Bookcase event.

This weekend, they host the annual Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride but the main attraction each year is the Pride March.

The Cape Town Pride March takes place on 26 February and will see hundreds of queer Capetonians and their allies taking to the streets of the city centre.