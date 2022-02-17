Banyana international players arrive ahead of crucial AWCON qualifier South Africa will host the North Africans on Friday at the Orlando Stadium for the first leg and then will travel to Algeria for the second leg on 23 February. Banyana banyana

AWCON qualifier JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana’s international-based players have arrived on Thursday and are in camp ahead of their crucial Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Algeria. "It's good to be home with the national team, it's always an honour to represent the country and back in Europe, it's still pre-season and we've been working hard. I will add to what the team has been doing, which is working hard," said midfielder playing for Djurgarden in Sweden, Linda Motlhalo. (Watch) Sasol-sponsored @Banyana_Banyana coach @descaptain has named a strong 24-woman squad to battle it out with Algeria in the first leg of the Africa Womens Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier tomorrow, 18 February 2022 (Kick-off 15:00pm) #limitless @SasolLeague pic.twitter.com/7nzoqd5wm9 Sasol (@SasolSA) February 17, 2022

South Africa will host the North Africans on Friday at the Orlando Stadium for the first leg and then travel to Algeria for the second leg on 23 February.

"We know how difficult it will be, it's more like a final for us. It's the final leg for qualifications, so we have to make sure that we play our best, especially at home. When we go to Algeria, we don't know what we are going to face, so we are going to make sure we cover all our bases before we leave for Algeria,” said midfielder playing for AC Milan in Italy, Refiloe Jane.

Nomvula Kgoale and Noko Matlou have joined up with the team in Camp as preparations continue for the first leg #AWCONQualifier against Algeria on Friday, 18 February 2022.#BanyanaBanyana #LimitlessAndBeyond pic.twitter.com/d9xlHMqSud Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) February 16, 2022

After taking a 3-0 loss at the hands of Zambia in a friendly over the weekend, the confidence in Banyana's ranks may have taken a knock. But decorated international player Jane said the game was not a true reflection of the national team’s abilities.

"But we had to look at the circumstances that we are facing, a lot of leagues in our country are inactive, its still pre-season. And I think it was the first game players had to play in two months. I think coming into this game with Algeria, the experience that we get overseas, we are hoping we can help the team improve the standard."

Coach Ellis’s charges will be looking to bounce back with a home-leg victory that will place them in a good position for a spot at the AWCON tournament scheduled to take place in Morocco in July.



Ellis has named a strong 24-woman squad to battle it out with Algeria in the first leg of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier.

Banyana Banyana upcoming fixtures:

First leg (Home): 18 February Orlando Stadium

Second leg (Away): 23 February, Algers, Algeria

Banyana Banyana 24-woman squad to face Algeria:

Goalkeepers:

• Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

• Kaylin Swart (JVW FC)

• Regirl Ngobeni (University of Western Cape)

Defenders:

• Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk,Belarus)

• Karabo Dhlamini (Oakland University,USA)

• Antonia Maponya (University of Western Cape)

• Koketso Tlailane (Tshwane University of Technology)

• Janine Van Wyk (JVW FC)

• Tiisetso Makhubela (Tshwane University of Technology)

• Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

• Noko Matlou (SD Eibar, Spain)

Midfielders:

• Refiloe Jane (AC Milan, Italy)

• Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesol CD, Spain)

• Linda Motlhalo (Djurgarden,Sweden)

• Thalea Smidt (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

• Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC)

• Kholosa Biyana (Sporting de Gijon, Spain)

• Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC)

• Gabriela Salgado ( JVW FC)

Forwards:

• Sibulele Holweni (University of Western Cape)

• Asanda Hadebe (Sunflower FC)

• Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid, Spain)

• Hildah Magaia (Moron BK, Sweden)

• Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)