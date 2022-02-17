ANC MPs use majority to keep Ramaphosa from appearing at Scopa over leaked audio

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Scopa that he had no direct knowledge of the abuse of funds, as suggested in a leaked recording of him speaking at a closed meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee in March last year.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be asked to appear before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to answer questions about the misuse of state funds for political campaigns.

The decision was taken on Wednesday night after African National Congress (ANC) members of Scopa used their majority to vote down the proposal, which was backed by the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and committee chairperson, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ramaphosa told journalists that he was willing to appear before the public spending watchdog if it asked him to.

Ramaphosa told Scopa that he had no direct knowledge of the abuse of funds, as suggested in a leaked recording of him speaking at a closed meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee in March last year.

His letter directed the committee to the high-level review panel’s 2019 report on the State Security Agency and testimony at the Zondo state capture inquiry on the misuse of public money by the SSA, including for political campaigns.

Scopa usually decides issues on the basis of consensus but on Wednesday night it went to the vote, with ANC members shooting down the proposal by six votes to four.

Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa: "A majority has resolved that the president will not be invited to appear before the committee to answer on allegations of misuse of funds for political parties and on the basis of the audio recording and responses that he has provided."

The EFF’s Veronica Mente wasn’t happy: "I note the outcome and wish to register that we, as the EFF, will explore other avenues in dealing with this particular matter of a person that can be shielded from accountability by a majority."

Scopa is now poised to launch an inquiry into the finances and misuse of funds by the State Security Agency, after a parliamentary legal opinion gave it the all-clear to do so.

The committee will meet again next Wednesday to discuss how it will carry out its probe.