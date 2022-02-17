Agriculture Dept reinstates Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme

The department suspended the initiative last month to resolve concerns raised by some beneficiaries over the steep costs they've incurred while redeeming vouchers for agricultural inputs.

CAPE TOWN - The Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development department has reinstated the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme.

The programme is meant to assist subsistence farmers.

The department's Reggie Ngcobo said: “The department would like to encourage the affected beneficiaries to await update messages from Vodacom and thereafter they can visit the allocated suppliers to redeem their vouchers.”