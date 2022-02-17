Adidas' latest bra campaign met with mixed reaction

Adidas shared on their Twitter page the campaign, which included snapshots of 25 different bare breasts in different shapes and sizes.

JOHANNESBURG – Adidas's latest campaign had people talking on social media.

Adidas shared on their Twitter page the campaign which included snapshots of 25 different bare breasts in different shapes, sizes, and needs.

"We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them" read the caption that accompanied the post.

The campaign has had mixed reactions on social media with one Twitter user asking whether Adidas would do the same campaign with men's genitals.

"Would you do this with men's genitals? Is this ad directed towards men? Women already know what shapes, sizes, colors breasts come in".

Another user asked what the brand was selling: "I’m all for boobies and positivity but like … what are they selling? Shouldn’t it at least show how their “body positive” bras support all different kinds of boobies? Or is this just another shock ad designed only to generate revenue by using women’s bodies? exhausting."

Some were pleased to see that the brand was catering to their breast type and size.

“As someone who can never find a sports bra that fits, it’s nice to see that they are specifically advertising to me. If I don’t see my size in an ad, I just assume that they don’t have it”.