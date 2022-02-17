Activists to march on NNR over suspension of board member Peter Becker

Environmental activists intend on demonstrating outside the offices of the National Nuclear Regulator in Cape Town on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Environmental activists will march on the offices of the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) in Cape Town on Thursday.

They are up in arms over the recent suspension of Koeberg Alert Alliance's Peter Becker, who represented civil society on the NNR board.

Becker has been a fierce critic of government's alleged lack of transparency around plans to extend the life of the Koeberg power plant that was meant to be decommissioned by 2024.

Becker was recently suspended by Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

The Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute's (SAFCEI) Climate Justice Coordinator Khulekani Magwaza said they had not been given any reason for the suspension but believed Becker was booted for his seemingly anti-nuclear sentiments.

“He was appointed at the beginning of this year and he has been suspended. Our problem with that is because we don’t know why and it seems he can’t disclose the reasons for confidentiality. It has not been communicated to the public or to us why the community representative has been suspended,” Magwaza said.

The various organisations participating in the demonstration were concerned about the lack of civil society or community representation in the board.

Magwaza called on Mantashe to urgently lift the suspension, explaining: "People who are elected to be members of the board, they are not supposed to be elected or appointed on the status of whether their attitude is anti-nuclear or pro-nuclear, the purpose of a board member is representation. So our demand to the minister is to please reinstate him. The NNP is a public institution and we need to know what’s happening."