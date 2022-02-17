A timeline of France's rollercoaster decade in Mali

France and its European allies are pulling their troops out of Mali after the country's military junta brought in Russian mercenaries and refused to stick to a calendar to hold elections.

We look at the rollercoaster in relations since the French were greeted as saviours a decade ago for stopping a jihadist takeover.

2012: JIHADISTS TAKE NORTH

Tuareg and rebels allied to al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) capture the capitals of the three northern regions of the country - Kidal, Gao and Timbuktu.

The Islamists quickly sideline the Tuaregs, carry out amputations and stonings and destroy mausoleums in the fabled desert city of Timbuktu.

2013: FRANCE INTERVENES

In January 2013 Mali appeals to France, the former colonial power, for help as Islamists pour south and threaten the national capital Bamako.

Paris sends a 1,700-strong force. Its "Operation Serval" routs the jihadists with help from neighbouring Chad.

2014: OPERATION BARKHANE

France broadens its fight against the Islamists as attacks continue and violence spreads to Burkina Faso and Niger. Paris deploys 5,100 troops in five neighbouring Sahel countries, in what becomes known as "Operation Barkhane".

2015: BAMAKO ATTACKS

In May and June 2015 the Malian government and former Tuareg rebels sign a peace agreement but it is never put into effect.

Twenty five people, including 16 foreigners, are killed in two attacks on a hotel and a restaurant in Bamako in March and November by jihadists from a group led by one-eyed Algerian militant Mokhtar Belmokhtar.

2017: MORE BLOODSHED

In January 2017, a suicide bombing by the same outfit on a camp in Gao grouping former rebels and pro-government militia leaves 77 dead and 120 injured.

In July, the leaders of five Sahel countries agree to create an anti-terror task force called "G5 Sahel" backed by France.

2020-2021: MILITARY COUPS

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is overthrown by the military in August 2020 after several months of street protests.

An interim government is created. But when its civilian leaders remove soldiers from some key posts, army strongman Colonel Assimi Goita stages a second coup in May 2021.

Relations with Paris deteriorate rapidly when Goita's junta refuses to hold promised elections.

On 10 June, President Emmanuel Macron says the French military presence is being reduced to between 2,500 and 3,000 troops.

2022: EMBARGO

Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group begin deploying in Mali at the end of December 2021 to shore up its military leaders.

On 9 January 2022, West African bloc Ecowas imposes an embargo on Mali over the cancelled elections, demanding a return to civilian rule.

Tensions mount and Mali expels the French ambassador on 31 January.

The next day, Paris says it is giving itself two weeks to decide whether to keep its troops in Mali. Up to 1,000 Russian mercenaries are now on the ground.