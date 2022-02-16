Woman's body found in river near Tulbagh yet to be identified

The victim was found on Monday close to where the body of 8-year-old Reagan Gertse was found dumped in March 2020.

CAPE TOWN - The decomposed body of a woman found in a river near Tulbagh has not yet been identified.

But residents believe it may belong to a 26-year-old woman who was reported missing several weeks ago.

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation's Billy Claasen: "We believe that this body might be that of 26-year-old woman who'd gone missing a few weeks ago but this needs to be confirmed. We ask the media and the people to respect the family and the ordeal that they are going through. We condemn the incident because gender-based violence has become rampant - too many innocent young girls and children are killed."

Paroled rapist, Jacobus Petoors, was found guilty of the child's kidnapping, rape and murder and was handed a hefty sentence in the Western Cape High Court last month.