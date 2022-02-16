Winde hoping to have Fritz report soon after Sopa questions on MEC's status

Before Premier Alan Winde started his State of the Province Address, the African National Congress (ANC)'s Cameron Dugmore raised a point of order dealing with the Albert Fritz matter.

CAPE TOWN - The sexual misconduct scandal around suspended Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has been raised during the State of the Province Address (Sopa).

Fritz has also stepped down as the DA's provincial interim leader, while an independent investigation is underway.

Police are also looking into aspects of the matter, but it's understood no formal criminal complaint has been submitted.

Before Premier Alan Winde started his State of the Province Address, the African National Congress (ANC)'s Cameron Dugmore raised a point of order dealing with the Albert Fritz matter.

"Given that you have dealt with membership and the status of members in this legislature, could you please clarify whether Albert Fritz is still a member of this House or whether he has just been suspended by the premier?" Dugmore asked.