Winde hoping to have Fritz report soon after Sopa questions on MEC's status
Before Premier Alan Winde started his State of the Province Address, the African National Congress (ANC)'s Cameron Dugmore raised a point of order dealing with the Albert Fritz matter.
CAPE TOWN - The sexual misconduct scandal around suspended Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has been raised during the State of the Province Address (Sopa).
Fritz has also stepped down as the DA's provincial interim leader, while an independent investigation is underway.
Police are also looking into aspects of the matter, but it's understood no formal criminal complaint has been submitted.
Before Premier Alan Winde started his State of the Province Address, the African National Congress (ANC)'s Cameron Dugmore raised a point of order dealing with the Albert Fritz matter.
"Given that you have dealt with membership and the status of members in this legislature, could you please clarify whether Albert Fritz is still a member of this House or whether he has just been suspended by the premier?" Dugmore asked.
#WCSOPA2022 The ANCs Cameron Dugmore raises a point of order. He wants clarity about suspended WC Community Safety MECs status, whether hes still a member of this house. Fritz is currently on suspension, pending a sexual misconduct investigation.SF pic.twitter.com/VKkiY46EbdEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2022
Later, as the premier spoke on his concerns around gender-based violence, he was again heckled by the opposition.
Winde has yet to receive a report into the allegations of sexual misconduct.
"I'm still waiting for it. Initially, I asked the investigator if she could do it in 14 days. She said she'd try. We're into the third week, so we're within the 21 days and I sincerely hope that I get the report this week," Winde said.
He's again given his assurance that the complainants are being protected.