Winde announces renaming of Community Safety Dept

The Western Cape Community Safety Department will be renamed the Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department will be renamed the Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety.

Premier Alan Winde made the announcement during his State of the Province Address in Velddrif on Tuesday.

READ: Winde's Sopa focuses on joblessness, economy & infrastructure development

He intended expanding the monitoring of police stations.

Winde said that while creating jobs would be his government's obsession this year, they knew that to live with dignity, citizens also needed safe communities.

Winde said they could not forget the constitutional responsibility to provide oversight over police so hat the service could deliver what was needed to tackle crime.

The premier said that they would upscale the monitoring of police stations with a focus on gender-based violence and domestic abuse responses, police conduct, visible policing and crime investigation efficiency.