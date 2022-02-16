WCED engaging with Malmesbury school after protest over overcrowding

PR councillor Catherine Pieters said that at the Wesbank Secondary School in Malmesbury some learners had to sit on the floor while up to three pupils squeezed into a seat at one desk and there was also a shortage of teachers.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said that it had been talking with a Malmesbury school after scores of pupils took to the streets in protest against overcrowded classes.

The demonstration was held on Tuesday.

The complaints come as the spread of COVID-19 remains a concern among pupils and parents.

PR councillor Catherine Pieters said that at the Wesbank Secondary School in Malmesbury some learners had to sit on the floor while up to three pupils squeezed into a seat at one desk and there was also a shortage of teachers.

"They are tired of the conditions and they're saying that it makes it difficult for them to concentrate because the classes are to full and COVID is still a thing, so how can you have three kids sitting at one desk - it's impossible," Pieters said.

Pieters said that the school had the capacity to accommodate about 800 learners but according to the principal there are currently about 1,600 children at the school.

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond said that they were aware of the school's issues.

"The subject combinations in Geography and Tourism specifically has resulted in large class sizes in these subjects. We are engaging with the school to determine if it's a timetabling issue or whether more posts are required," Hammond said.

Classes resumed following Tuesday's protest.