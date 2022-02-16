Go

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa responds to the Sona debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing a number of issues and responding to his critics, who dismissed his speech as being as being a rehash and weak on solutions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his State of the Nation Address in Cape Town City Hall on 10 February 2022. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his State of the Nation Address in Cape Town City Hall on 10 February 2022. Picture: GCIS.
8 minutes ago

JOAHNNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is back before Parliament at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday to respond to the two-day debate into his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Ramaphosa is addressing a number of issues and responding to his critics, who dismissed his speech as being as being a rehash and weak on solutions.

He delivered his address last week Thursday.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA