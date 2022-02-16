Violent crimes to blame for farm murders, not chanting songs - Malema

The civil case between Afriforum and the EFF is continuing in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday with Malema on the stand.

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema said violent crime was to blame for farm murders and not the chanting of anti-apartheid songs.

The lobby group wants the court to declare the singing of the struggle song “Kill the Boer” as well as the EFF’s version “Kiss the Boer” as hate speech.

During last week’s testimony, the organisation argued that “Kiss the Boer” incited violence and romanticised farm murders.

However, EFF leader Julius Malema said farm killings were not isolated attacks but spoke to the wider crisis of South Africa’s violent crimes.

"There is a problem of violent crimes in South Africa and farmers are not saved from that. South Africa is a crime scene anywhere. If you want to take the farmers and compare them to what is happening in the township and compare them to what is happening to women it's a drop in an ocean."

Malema’s defence team spent the day arguing why a large part of AfriFourm’s evidence had no bearing on the hate speech case, saying the chant “ Kill the Boer” was never meant to be taken literally.

Malema is now being cross-examined.