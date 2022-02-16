Three suspects in Sindiso Magaqa murder case granted bail

Mbulelo Mpofana, Sibonelo Myeza, and Mlungisi Ncalane appeared in the Ixopo Magistrates Court, in KwaZulu-Natal, and were granted bail while their co-accused Sibusiso Ncengwa, who did not apply for bail, remains in custody.

DURBAN - Three of the four suspects accused of the murder of Sindiso Magaqa have been granted R5,000 bail.

Magaqa, who an ANC councilor at the time, was shot a few kilometers away from his Umzimkhulu home in KwaZulu-Natal back in 2017.

He succumbed to his injuries at a Durban hospital.

"Their bail conditions are that they surrender their passports to the investigating officer, they report to a police station bi-weekly in their area, they do not enter the area of Umzimkhulu for the duration of the matter, and they do not interfere with State witnesses," said KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.

The matter will be back in court in July this year.

The State is considering an appeal of the ruling, which saw the trio getting bail.