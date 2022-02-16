Siphokazi Booi's murder case postponed to April

Sithobele Qebe was arrested in September and appeared in the Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He faces a charge of murder.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of murdering his girlfriend returns to the Paarl Regional Court in April.

Sithobele Qebe was arrested in September 2021 and appeared in the Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Siphokazi Booi’s burnt body was found at a dumpsite near the Mbekweni train station and a DNA confirmed that it was indeed her.

The dumpsite is not far from Qebe’s shack, which was torched by angry community members following his arrest, in a settlement called White City.

At the time, the accused was out on bail for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

A month after his release, he was back behind bars for allegedly beating her to death.

At a previous court appearance, Qebe brought a bail application but the Paarl Magistrates Court found no exceptional circumstances to grant it.

Qebe’s next court appearance will be on 11 April in the Paarl Regional Court.