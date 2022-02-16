SAHRC to report back on meeting on racial tensions at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

The outcome of a meeting with the South African Human Rights Commission about the racial storm at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen is likely to be made public on Wednesday.

Parents clashed at the school in Randfontein this week after pupils were involved in a fight last Friday.

Roads were barricaded by community members who claimed that racism was rife at the school.

The commission’s Buang Jones said: “We have heard of other incidents and drug abuse at the school, of fighting between learners. These are issues that must be addressed. Issues of bullying are not unique to this school but this is an opportunity for the commission to also address issues of bullying and other issues that may impact teaching and learning.”

It said there would be more meetings at the school in an effort to find out the exact cause of tensions at the school.

Schooling has been suspended for now.