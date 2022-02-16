SAHRC calls for significant punitive action for racist offences

It visited Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on Tuesday where the commission met with the principal, educators and the school governing body. The aim was to try and find a solution to the racially motivated fight that broke out last Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for more significant punitive damages for racist offences.

Pupils from the school, children from surrounding schools, parents and community members held a protest on Monday to vent their anger over racism.

The commission's Buang Jones: "Racists are becoming emboldened because there doesn't appear to be enough punitive action being taken against them. We hope that the Hate Crimes Bill will deal with incidents of racist abuse in all society."

Schooling is set to resume on Thursday after a three-day shutdown.