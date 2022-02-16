SADAG wants public to rethink language around suicide

As part of the on-going Teen Suicide Prevention Week, the organisation is trying to raise awareness around the warning signs, and ways for families to heal from the trauma of losing a loved one.

As part of the ongoing Teen Suicide Prevention Week, the organisation is trying to raise awareness around the warning signs and ways for families to heal from the trauma of losing a loved one.

According to SADAG, teen suicide is on the rise and now accounts for 9% of all teen deaths recorded in the country.

Spokesperson Vanishaa Gordhan said the first step in addressing the issue was to change the way suicide was discussed.

"The is a lot to be said about the language used around suicide, saying that a person has committed suicide and that indicates that it is a crime to have taken their life but no, it's not a crime that they have decided they don't want the pain or they don't want to exist anymore. Rather say the person had died by suicide."

Gordhan said this change in a language not only helped remove the stigma but was also a sign of compassion for the loved ones of a suicide victim.

"This is a better supportive and more sensitive way for families to even hear about their loved one who has passed on."

According to experts, teens are the most at-risk age group for Suicide in South Africa.