SA records 2,364 COVID infections, 181 fatalities

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 97,431.

FILE: A hospital worker walks amongst patients in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped slightly to 7.7%

This means that the country has recorded 2,364 infections over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

Sadly, the ongoing audit by the Health Department has confirmed 181 more deaths linked to the virus.

Seven of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning that the vast majority of these people died sometime before Sunday.

So far, just over 30.7 million vaccines have been administered in South Africa.

