Ramaphosa to respond to critics in Sona debate

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be back before Parliament at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday to respond to the two-day debate into his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Ramaphosa is expected to address a number of issues and respond to his critics, who dismissed his speech as being as being a rehash and weak on solutions.

Ramaphosa delivered his address last Thursday.

Cadre deployment, record unemployment figures, struggling SOEs and poor performing ministers are just some of the issues raised by opposition parties during the two-day debate.

A lot of the criticism was directed at Ramaphosa over the two days, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continuing its scathing rebuke of the president’s tenure.

EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu: "This nonsense that the economy will be grown was superimposed by President Mandela when he introduced Gear - unemployment was 16% in 1996, it's 34% now."

The DA’s Leon Schreiber said that Ramaphosa had failed to address the issue of cadre deployment.

"When the state capture commission confirms at the end of the month that the ANC cadre deployment committee he chaired is the key cause of corruption and state capture in the country, will he support the DA's efforts to abolish it?" Schreiber asked.

While Ramaphosa’s response won’t be as detailed as his Sona speech, he is expected to expand further on issues like economic reform.