Ramaphosa talks xenophobia and SOEs after Sona debate reply
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking during a briefing with journalists in Cape Town on Wednesday after responding to the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address held last week.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country was keeping a close eye on anti-foreigner sentiments amid recent xenophobic remarks from some corners of society.
He was speaking during a briefing with journalists in Cape Town on Wednesday after responding to the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address held last week.
The president said security forces were ready to deal with any eventuality.
"What we will do is seek to avoid any flare up that will end up being a xenophobic type of event against our people."
Ramaphosa also spoke about state capture.
He said there would be a clear indication from the state capture report of the dire impact that state capture had on government-owned entities.
Ramaphosa was responding to a question about the repositioning of SOEs.
Government's state-owned enterprises including Eskom and Transnet have been battling to stay afloat, largely due to corruption, mismanagement, and maladministration.
Ramaphosa said the Zondo commission report would play a pivotal role in helping to clean up SOEs.
"The Zondo commission has looked at the malady of our SOEs, the way the state capture process destroyed not only balance sheets, operational capabilities but also destroyed talent."