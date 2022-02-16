Ramaphosa talks xenophobia and SOEs after Sona debate reply

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking during a briefing with journalists in Cape Town on Wednesday after responding to the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address held last week.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country was keeping a close eye on anti-foreigner sentiments amid recent xenophobic remarks from some corners of society.

The president said security forces were ready to deal with any eventuality.

"What we will do is seek to avoid any flare up that will end up being a xenophobic type of event against our people."