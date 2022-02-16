Ramaphosa says he has the 'greatest confidence' in his ministers

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Rampahosa on Wednesday said he had the utmost confidence in his Cabinet ministers despite his appointment of a number of external advisors.

Ramaphosa has come under criticism for appointing yet another advisor and task team to do what some said should be done by his ministers.

He announced that he had appointed a team in his office to cut red tape across government.

During his State of the Nation Address, the president announced that business leader Sipho Nkosi would head a team in the Presidency to help clear government red tape for business.

The team will be based in the Presidency and will find ways to ensure that suppliers are paid within 30 days by the government.

Replying to the Sona debate, Ramaposa said this dd not mean he didn't have faith in his ministers.

"Ministers in whom I have the greatest confidence as President and most importantly, the people of our country have confidence in them and highest expectations."

He told a media conference after the Sona debate that he had a number of other advisors to help the government.

"Their task is to make sure that we knit together the work that government does, and we now moved to ensure that we see the Presidency as a collaboration."